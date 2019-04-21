(1930-2019)
INDEPENDENCE — Mary E. White, 88, of Independence, died Wednesday, April 17, at Prairie Hills Assisted Living Center in Independence.
She was born Oct. 15, 1930, in Mount Pleasant, daughter of Herbert and Lella (Snyder) Morehouse. In November 1949, she married Kenneth T. White in Swedesburg. He preceded her in death after 69 years of marriage.
Mary was a 1948 graduate of Mount Pleasant High School. She worked as a legal secretary for Greiff, Klotzbach, & Hoeger Law Firm, and later for Roberts Law Firm until her retirement in 1994.
Mary was active in the Independence community and belonged to the Independence Jaycettes, the Eastern Star, the Buchanan County Hospital Auxiliary, and the Wapsipinicon Golf Club.
Survived by: a son, Gary (Nancy) White of Independence; a daughter, Connie (Keith) Kemp of Guyton, Ga.; two grandchildren, Emil Kemp and Leisel Kemp, both of Savannah, G.; a great-grandchild; two brothers, Louie Morehouse, of Phoenix and Bill (Ann) Morehouse of Winterset; and several nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by: her parents; her husband; two grandchildren, Jason and Roger Kemp; and a sister-in-law, Lois Morehouse.
Celebration of Life luncheon: from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday, April 22, at the Reiff Family Center Community Room, Independence.
Memorials in lieu of flowers: may be made to the Buchanan County Historical Society.
Condolence may be left at www.reifffamilycenter.com.
Mary and Kenneth would often go camping in their motorhome throughout the United States and made friends wherever they went. She also enjoyed playing cards and belonged to several bridge clubs. Her family was always on her mind, and May loved to spend time talking with her children and grandchildren.
