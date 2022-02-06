Mary E. Strassburg

June 9, 1934-February 1, 2022

WATERLOO-Mary E. Strassburg, 87, of Waterloo, died Tuesday, February 1, 2022, at NorthCrest Specialty Care. She was born June 9, 1934, in Waterloo, the daughter of Irvin and Dorothy Davis Grosse. She was a 1952 graduate of Waterloo East High School.

She married Daryl Strassburg on June 27, 1968, at St. Paul's United Methodist Church in Waterloo; he preceded her in death on November 28, 2011. Mary worked as an office clerk for Rath Packing Co. for 19 years, retiring in 1972. She was a member of St. Paul's United Methodist Church, where she had sung in the choir and taught Sunday School.

She and her husband Daryl liked to play cards with other couples. When Mary was able, she enjoyed being outside doing yard work, taking walks with her dogs, watching sports, and most importantly, spending time with her grandchildren, who called her “Maga Mary.”

Survived by a daughter, Shellie (Troy) Danielson and a son, Mark (Nicole) Strassburg, both of Cedar Falls; two step-daughters, Staci (Bob) Leatherman of TX and Stefanie (Steve) Johnson of PA; four grandchildren, Sara and Drew Danielson, Logan and Maddox Strassburg; many step-grandchildren and step-great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Kathryn Hovey of Charles City; many nieces and nephews.

Preceded by her husband; a step-son, Steve Strassburg; a brother, David Grosse; a sister, Ann Hollis; two siblings in infancy; a sister-in-law, Rose Wiggins; and a brother-in-law, Larry Hollis.

Services will be held 10:30 AM, Tuesday, February 8, 2022, at St. Paul's United Methodist Church, 207 W. Louise St. Waterloo, with burial in the Garden of Memories Cemetery. Visitation from 4-7:00 PM, Monday at Locke on 4th, 1519 W. 4th St. Waterloo, 319-233-6138 and also an hour before the service at the church.

Memorials may be directed to the family.