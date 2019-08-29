Mary E. Schmadeke

(1976-2019)
WATERLOO — Mary E. (Berns) Schmadeke, 43, of Waterloo, died at home Sunday, Aug. 25.
She was born Feb. 16, 1976, in Waterloo, daughter of Allan A. and Rosalleta A. (Patrick) Berns. She married Craig L. Schmadeke on Sept. 4, 2004, at St. Edward’s Catholic Church in Waterloo.
She graduated from East Buchanan High School in 1994. She went on to study at the University of Iowa and later Winona (Minnesota) State University. Mary worked as a headhunter/recruiter for several different companies throughout the Midwest for many years. She moved to Cedar Rapids in 2002. In 2012, Mary and her husband moved to Waterloo.
Survived by: Craig L. Schmadeke; her children, Natalie E., Benjamin L. and Jeremy J. Schmadeke, all of Waterloo; her parents; three brothers, Kevin (Allison) Berns of Quasqueton, David (Alexa) Berns of Independence and Phillip (Brandi) Berns of Evansdale; many aunts and uncles; 10 nephews; and two nieces.
Preceded in death by: her paternal grandparents, Amadeus and Viola Berns; and her maternal grandparents, Harold and Thelma Patrick.
Services: private family funeral will be held. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 31, at the Reiff Family Center–Funeral Home and Crematory in Winthrop.
Condolences may be left at www.reifffamilycenter.com.
Entertaining people at home was one of her favorite things to do. She loved to throw parties for her children and would bake cakes and cookies for birthday parties. Spending time with her children was the most important thing to her, especially making s’mores by the campfire in their backyard.
