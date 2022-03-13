July 26, 1941-March 10, 2022

GLADBROOK-Mary E. Rechkemmer, 80, of Gladbrook and formerly from Waverly, Iowa passed away on Thursday, March 10, 2022 at the Westbrook Acres Nursing Home in Gladbrook.

Mary Elisabeth Calvert Rechkemmer was born on July 26, 1941, the daughter of Marvin and Dorothy (Edgar) Calvert in Des Moines. She graduated from Cedar Falls High School in 1959 and from Gates Business College in 1961. On November 10, 1962, she was united in marriage to William Rechkemmer in Cedar Falls. After college she worked as a secretary at Blacks Department Store and 1st United Methodist Church. The couple moved to Charles City, where Mary took care of children and sold AVON products. Mary then worked for Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community for 15 years, retiring on January 4, 2008.

She was a member of several community and church organizations, including a lifetime member of the Girl Scouts, Rainbow Girls, Beta Sigma Phi and Christian Women’s Club.

Survivors are her husband, William of Gladbrook; two daughters, Penny Rechkemmer of Portugal and Holly (Jason) Bark of Nashua; five grandchildren, Levi (Amanda) Bark of Ionia, Ramsey Bark of Waverly, Zachary (Chelsea) Bark of Clarksville; Blane Bark of Nashua, and Elle Rechkemmer of Portugal; and four great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents and son, David.

Memorial service will be held on Monday, March 14, 2022 at 11:00 am at the Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly with Deacon Phil Paladino presiding. The Rechkemmer family will greet family and friends an hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Memorials maybe directed to Cedar Bend Humane Society and online condolences for Mary can be left at www.kaisercorson.com.

Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home of Waverly is assisting the Rechkemmer family with arrangements. 319-352-1187