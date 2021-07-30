June 17, 1939-July 27, 2021

CHANNAHON-Mary E. Neith, age 82, of Channahon, IL and formerly Savannah, GA and Waterloo, IA passed peacefully in her sleep Tuesday morning July 27, 2021.

She was born June 17, 1939, in Dubuque, IA to the late Leola Cole and James Wolbers and was raised in Waterloo. Mary graduated with the class of 1957 from East Waterloo High School.

She married Jerry Neith on October 12, 1957, at the Little Brown Church in Nashua, Iowa.

In addition to her loving husband of 63 years, Mary is also survived by her daughters, RaeLynn (Thomas) Bernhard and Lisa (Brian) Wegener; grandchildren, Melinda Bernhard (Daniel Mastrofski), Ryan (Kristie) Bernhard and Sean (Tami) Wegener; great-grandchildren, Lillie, Rylen and Rees. Also, surviving are her sister, Geraldine Sharp, sister-in-law, Darlene (James) Riegel and several nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Jim Wolbers, Paul and Terry Arnold; mother and father-in-law, Elda and Ray E. Neith and brother-in-law, John Neith.

Mary was employed as an Insurance Agent for many years in Algona, Iowa and previous to that a secretary at Grundy Center High School.