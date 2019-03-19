Mary E. Loudermilk

(1931-2019)
WAVERLY — Mary Elizabeth Loudermilk, 87, of Waverly, died Sunday, March 17, at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City.
She was born April 21, 1931, in Waverly, daughter of William and Helen (Knott) Ducker. On Feb. 6, 1955, she married Boudy James “B.J.” Loudermilk in Waterloo. He preceded her in death.
She graduated from Waverly High School in 1949. Mary went to work as a telephone operator in Waverly. Mary and B.J. made their home where B.J. was stationed, at several Air Force bases in the United States and overseas, eventually retiring in Waverly. Mary was a homemaker.
Survived by: a daughter, Kim M. (Kendall) Fox of Waverly; son, John Loudermilk of Bismark, N.D.; two grandchildren, Amanda (Tyson) Keith and Matthew (Danielle) Fox, both of Waverly; six great-grandchildren, Harper, Liam and Madeline Keith and Delilah, Josephine and Jameson Fox; a sister, Ann Gordon of Waverly; and three nieces.
Preceded in death by: her parents; her husband; a son, Boudy Loudermilk Jr.; and twin infant sons.
Services: 11 a.m. Thursday, March 21, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Waverly. Mary will then be cremated and private burial will be in the Harlington Cemetery in Waverly. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until services Thursday at the church. Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly is assisting the family.
Memorials: may be directed to Cystic Fibrosis Foundation of North Dakota.
Condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com.
Mary loved spending time with her family, where they would play cards, board games and put together puzzles.
