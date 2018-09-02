CEDAR FALLS – Mary E. Johnson, 100, of Cedar Falls, formerly of Chicago, died Saturday, Sept. 1, at Deery Suites of Western Home Communities.
She was born June 17, 1918, in Earlville, daughter of Frank and Mae (Blum) Rogers. On Feb. 25, 1984, she married Eugene Johnson in Cedar Falls. He preceded her in death on March 27, 2015.
She graduated from Earlville High School. She worked as a waitress and then assistant manager at The Brokers Inn Restaurant for 25 years, until her retirement in 1984.
Survived by: two sons, Roger Garbers of Plymouth, Ind., and Robert Lemon of Denver, Colo.; her grandchildren, Roger Garbers Jr. of Plymouth, Taylor Lemon and Kenedy Lemon of Denver and Amelie Lemon of New Orleans.
Preceded in death by: her husband; a brother, Bud Rogers; and a sister, Vivian Crane.
Services: 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 4, at First United Methodist Church, with burial in Fairview Cemetery, both in Cedar Falls. Visitation will be at 10 a.m. at the church.
Memorials: may be directed to the church.
Condolences may be left at www.richardsonfuneralservice.com.
