EVANSDALE — Mary E. Harvey, 70, of Evansdale, died Saturday, Aug. 11, at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital, Waterloo.
Mary was born April 21, 2948, in Waterloo, daughter of Lucille and Herbert Evans. She married Raymond “Rayzor” Harvey in July 2005 in Evansdale.
Survived by: her husband; two daughter, Melissa Harvey (Joe) Bickner and Wanda Adams (Jim) Rethamel, both of Evansdale; four sons, Alan Harvey of Dubuque, Mark (Buddy Porter) Harvey of Cedar Rapids, and Hauns Nelson and Mitch (April) Nelson, both of Waterloo; a brother, Jim (Cathy) Evans of Colorado; and eight grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.
Preceded in death by: her parents.
Celebration of Life cruise: on Saturday, Aug. 18, leaving at 8 a.m. from 840 Central Ave., Evansdale, traveling to Backbone State Park, on to the car ferry in Cassville, Wis., to Balltown for lunch, returning to Evansdale around 3 p.m. for a Celebration of Life meet-up for all.
Mary loved their car club, was the backbone and is known to all as the “Queen of the Black Hawk County Street Machines.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.