Mary Harvey

EVANSDALE — Mary E. Harvey, 70, of Evansdale, died Saturday, Aug. 11, at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital, Waterloo.

Mary was born April 21, 1948, in Waterloo, daughter of Lucille and Herbert Evans. She married Raymond “Rayzor” Harvey in July 2004 in Evansdale.

Survived by: her husband; two daughters, Melissa Harvey (Joe) Bickner and Wanda Adams (Jim) Rethamel, both of Evansdale; four sons, Alan Harvey of Dubuque, Mark (Buddy Porter) Harvey of Cedar Rapids, and Hauns Nelson and Mitch (April) Nelson, both of Waterloo; a brother, Jim (Cathy) Evans of Colorado; and eight grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

Preceded in death by: her parents.

Celebration of Life cruise: on Saturday, Aug. 18, leaving at 8 a.m. from 840 Central Ave., Evansdale, traveling to Backbone State Park, on to the car ferry in Cassville, Wis., to Balltown for lunch, returning to Evansdale around 3 p.m. for a Celebration of Life meet-up for all.

Mary loved their car club, was the backbone and is known to all as the “Queen of the Black Hawk County Street Machines.”

