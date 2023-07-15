February 26, 1937-July 11, 2023

WATERLOO-Mary E. Gruver, 86, of Waterloo, died Tuesday, July 11, 2023, at her home of natural causes. She was born February 26, 1937, in Waterloo, the daughter of Ora and Margaret Belo Watson. She attended Denver and Waterloo Community Schools, receiving her high school diploma from Hawkeye Institute of Technology.

She married Othel Dean Gruver in Cedar Falls on November 30, 1958. They were later divorced.

Mary worked as a cashier at Goodwill Industries of NE Iowa, IBP, and spent many years as an in-home daycare provider.

She was baptized at St. John’s Catholic Church on April 4, 1937. She enjoyed camping with her family in Waterville, MN, gardening, shopping, eating out, and loved animals, especially her dogs.

Left to cherish her memories include her two sons, Kendall and Karry Gruver, both of Waterloo; a daughter, Betty Gruver of Cedar Falls; four grandchildren, Lindsey Gruver, Haley Gruver, Justin (Cesli) Brandt, and Cory Brandt, all of Waterloo; eight great-grandchildren, Craig Jr. and Acree Bennett, Cohel Gruver, Landen and Jace Dean, Calayah, Camille and Jensen Brandt; and a brother, Allen Watson of Central Springs.

She is preceded in death by her father, Ora Watson; mother, Margaret Wolf; stepfather, Maurice Wolf; a son, Michael Gruver; a daughter, Dena “DeDe” Brandt; three brothers, Leroy “Lee” Watson, Norbert Wolf, and Joseph Wolf; and two sisters, Jeri Abernathy, and Joan Lamphier.

Services will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday, July 15, 2023, at Locke at Tower Park, 4140 Kimball Ave. Waterloo, Iowa, with burial in the Waterloo Cemetery. Visitation will be held one hour before the service.

Memorials may be directed to the family.

Locke at Tower Park, 4140 Kimball Ave. Waterloo, Iowa 50701 is in charge of arrangements 319-233-3146. Online condolences may be left at www.lockefuneralservices.com.