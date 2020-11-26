Mary E. Canfield was born May 22, 1911 in Claremore, OK; the daughter of Edward and Veta (Elmore) Holloway. She attended NE Missouri State Teachers College in Kirksville and belonged to Phi Kappa Sigma. Mary married Elmer Canfield on May 2, 1937; he preceded her in death October 18, 1992. She served as Deputy Recorder of Adair County Missouri. Mary worked as a receptionist and bookkeeper at various hospitals in states which they lived including Allen and Schoitz. She loved crafting and belonged to many organizations, Amaranth, Daughters of the American Revolution, White Shrine, Eastern Star, Beauceant, Daughters of the Nile and Rebekahs, which she held state and national officer positions.