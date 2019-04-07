(1920-2019)
WATERLOO — Mary Elizabeth “Betty” Grange, 99, of Albuquerque, N.M., formerly of Cresco and Waterloo, died March 17 in Albuquerque.
She was born March 14, 1920, in Cresco, daughter of James and Loretta Howard. She married Paul Grange on May 9, 1940, at St. Joseph’s Church, Dubuque. He preceded her in death after 64 years.
Betty attended Cresco High School and had been a secretary at West High School, Waterloo.
She was a member of St. Edward’s Church, Waterloo.
Survived by: four children, Thomas of Larkspur, Calif., Judith (Tom) Crosby of North Marshfield, Mass., Janice (Jerry) Heinz of Beaufort, S.C., and Michael (Michele) of Albuquerque; a sister, Joan (Clem) Smith of Surprise, Ariz.; six grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.
Preceded in death by: her husband; Patrick; a nephew; four brothers; and a sister.
Memorial service: is planned at a later date.
Betty grew up in Cresco and was noted for being the spelling champion of Howard County in the eighth grade. She loved playing golf, bridge, and the penny slots. Her greatest joy was visiting her family around the country. She and Paul traveled extensively and settled in Surprise, Ariz.
