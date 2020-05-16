(1930-2020)
CEDAR FALLS – Mary E. “Betty” Carlson, 90, of Cedar Falls, died Wednesday, May 13, at home.
She was born March 10, 1930, in Waterloo, daughter of Arnold and Leah (Cable) Forney. She married Keith M. Carlson on March 11, 1950, in Waterloo; he died Nov. 16, 2018.
Betty graduated from Orange Consolidated School. She attended Iowa State Teachers College (UNI) for a year and was employed as a waitress at Forney's Den in Cedar Falls and Treloar's Inn, Fort Dodge. She then worked in stock control at Fort Dodge Laboratories; owned and operated Granny's Workbasket in Waterloo; was an audiologist for AEA-7; a receiving manager for Seiferts in Cedar Falls; and then gift wrapping manager at Von Maur in Cedar Falls, retiring in 1992. She was a member of P.E.O. Chapter R, charter and life member of Beaver Hills Country Club, and 44-year member of Friends Count.
Survivors: two daughters, Cathy (William) Craig of Cedar Falls, and Cindy (Craig) Young of Paraguay; two sons, Curt (Sue) Carlson of Washington and Craig (Sam) Carlson of Indiana; seven grandchildren, Saylar (Tracy) Craig, Mia (Scott) Hagarty, Erika (Sergio) Golasik, Sara (Brian) Freund, Chace and Creed Carlson, and Kenneth Carlson; four great-grandchildren, Kalia and Harrison Craig, Anya Hagarty, and Sebastian Freund; and several nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by: a son, Kent Carlson; granddaughter, Keely Craig; grandson, Calder Carlson; and two brothers, Loren John and Palmer Forney.
Services: No services are being held at this time. Richardson Funeral Service is assisting the family.
Memorials: to Cedar Valley Hospice.
Condolences may be left at www.richardsonfuneralservice.com.
