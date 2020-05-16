Mary E. “Betty” Carlson

Betty graduated from Orange Consolidated School. She attended Iowa State Teachers College (UNI) for a year and was employed as a waitress at Forney's Den in Cedar Falls and Treloar's Inn, Fort Dodge. She then worked in stock control at Fort Dodge Laboratories; owned and operated Granny's Workbasket in Waterloo; was an audiologist for AEA-7; a receiving manager for Seiferts in Cedar Falls; and then gift wrapping manager at Von Maur in Cedar Falls, retiring in 1992. She was a member of P.E.O. Chapter R, charter and life member of Beaver Hills Country Club, and 44-year member of Friends Count.