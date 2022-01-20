May 9, 1938-January 14, 2022

WATERLOO-Mary Dell Theroith, 83 of Waterloo, died Friday, January 14, at Mercy One Medical Center.

She was born May 9, 1938, in Kosciusko, MS, the daughter of Curtis and Isabelle Roby Mosely. She married Jack Theroith on October 25, 1958, in Preston, MN and he preceded her in death on October 15, 1992.

Mary was employed as a special education teacher for the Waterloo School District until her retirement. Mary was a hardworking dedicated pillar of the community. She loved her family and church. She was a true Woman of God. Mary was dedicated and loyal to her friends and devoted to education and her students. As the Matriarch of the Theroith family, she will be truly missed.

Survivors include: her children, Kenny (Paula) Theroith of Cedar Rapids, Milo (Callen) Theroith of Waterloo, Tammy (Darrell) Huggins of Waterloo, and Angela (Frank Jr.) Theroith-Fraser of Riverside, CA; fifteen grandchildren and a host of great grandchildren; her sisters, Bobbye Jean Farmer of Seal Beach, CA, Patricia Sales of Memphis, TN, and Lavelle Roby of Los Angeles, CA.

Preceded in death by: her parents; her grandchildren, Tajah Wright and A’Daris Theroith; her brother, Floyd Farmer; her daughter-in-law, Mary S. Theroith.

Service: 11:00 a.m. Saturday, January 22, at Payne Memorial AME Church with burial in Garden of Memories Cemetery. Public visitation from 5-7 p.m. Friday, January 21, and also one hour prior to services Saturday both at the church. Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on South Street is in charge of arrangements. The service will be livestream on the funeral home Facebook page. Mask will be required for those attending the visitation and service.

Memorials: may be directed to the family at 1920 Idaho St. Waterloo, IA. 50707.

