WATERLOO-Mary Deann Downs, 78, of Waterloo, died on Sunday, September 4, 2022 at Pinnacle Specialty Care in Cedar Falls. She was born on September 29, 1943 in West Union, the daughter of Earl Dean and Viola Marie (Joyce-Scully) Blake. She graduated from Waterloo West High School.

She married Paul L. Smith in 1970, they later divorced; she then married Roger Downs June 4, 1982, he passed away in 1995; and married Jerry Lafferty in June of 2015. She worked at GMAC in mortgage servicing, retiring in 1998.

Deann loved Hawkeye football, cooking, gardening, canning, fishing, and spending time with her family. They spent a lot of time at Falling Rock Walleye Club in Prairie du Chien, Wisconsin over the years.

Deann is survived by: daughter, Dana Smith-Katz of Waterloo; four sisters, Patricia (Gary) Grimm of Harpers Ferry, Marcia Wollerman of Emigrant‚ MT, Maureen Bright of Bozeman‚ MT, Christine Allen of Livingston‚ MT; two brothers, Neil Scully of Bettendorf and James Scully of Bozeman‚ MT; nine grandchildren, Trevor Katz, Jason Katz, Michael Jensen, Kyle Schlein, Katie Warner, Dylan Slick, Kaycee Slick, Tabitha Cox, Sabrina Cox; numerous great grandchildren; and husband, Jerry.

She is preceded in death by son, Dean H. Cox; parents, and second husband, Roger.

Private family burial will take place at a later date in the Memorial Park Cemetery in Waterloo.

Memorials may be directed to Family.

