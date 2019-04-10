(1944-2019)
LA PORTE CITY — Mary Davison, 75, of La Porte City, died Sunday, April 7, at La Porte City Specialty Care in La Porte City.
She was born Jan. 10, 1944, in Mason City, daughter of James and Ruth (Potter) Shoger.
She graduated from Nora Springs Rock Falls High School and from UNI with a BA in fine arts and textiles. Later she received her diploma from Hawkeye Tech in practical nursing. Mary worked for Hanover Insurance Co. in Chicago, she was a seamstress for JC Penney, worked at an antique business she and Tim started, and she also worked at the La Porte City Nursing Home and the Vinton Lutheran Home as a nurse. She was a member of the American Lutheran Church in La Porte City.
Survived by: her husband; a daughter, Alandria Davison of Marshalltown; a son, Timothy (Teri) Davison of La Porte City; a daughter, Lori (Dave) Leedom of Center Point; 10 grandchildren, Taj Fosness, Akil Fosness, Talia Fosness, Mia Kimmins, TJ (Katie) Davison, Hayle (Travis Wilson) Davison, David, Hannah, Ben and Sam Leedom; two great-grandchildren, Lacy Davison and Brennex Wilson; and many nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by: her parents; a sister, Marlys (John) Alden; a brother, M. James and Dee Shoger; a brother, Lynn (Ilse) Shoger; and many other family members.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 13, at La Porte City American Lutheran Church, with burial in West View Cemetery, both in La Porte City. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until services Saturday at the church. La Porte City Funeral Service is in charge of arrangements.
Memorials: may be directed to the American Lutheran Church, 801 Monroe St., La Porte City 50651.
Condolences may be left at www.kearnsfuneralservice.com
Mary enjoyed being a counselor in the Girl Scouts and joined with her daughters, sewing, Bible school, confirmation and other church functions. Mary loved being a grandmother and great aunt. Her faith was a big part of her life.
