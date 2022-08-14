June 17, 1925-August 10, 2022
WAVERLY-Mary Daroline Buehner, 97, of Waverly, Iowa, and formerly of rural Readlyn, passed away on Wednesday evening, August 10, 2022, at the Waverly Health Center. Mary was born on June 17, 1925, in Lawrenceville, Illinois, the daughter of Effie Irene (South) and William Doff Taylor. On September 8, 1945, she was united in marriage to Lloyd “Curly” Buehner. Together, they enjoyed working their family farm in Black Hawk County and raising their family. They also enjoyed playing golf and played in many couples best ball tournaments throughout the state. After nearly 54 years of marriage, Curly passed away in 1999. Mary then found her love for casinos and enjoyed playing slot machines at various casinos in Iowa. She even celebrated her 85th birthday in Las Vegas with family! Other enjoyments included reading, coloring books, painting and caring for her cat.
Mary is survived by her three children, Wayne (Joyce) Buehner of Inver Grove Heights, MN, Ronald (Patricia) Buehner of The Woodlands, TX, and Yvonne Buehner of Clarksville, IA; five grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
According to her wishes, Mary’s body has been cremated and private graveside services will be held at a later date at Gresham Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, all memorials received will benefit Gresham Cemetery. Online condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com. Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Denver is assisting the family.
