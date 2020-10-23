Mary D. Curry

July 3, 1952-October 20, 2020

INDEPENDENCE—Mary D. “Debbie” Curry, 68, of Independence, IA died on Wednesday October 20, 2020 at St. Luke’s Hospital in Cedar Rapids, IA.

Debbie was born on July 3, 1952 in Independence, IA the daughter of Harold E. and JoAnn (Bwalwan) Esch. She graduated from St. John’s Catholic High School in 1970. She married Charles Hoover in 1972, and they later divorced. Shortly after graduating Debbie started working at Geator Manufacturing in Independence. In 1976 she started a new job at the Independence High School as a Secretary. There she treated the students and staff of the school as if they were her family. On July 11, 1986 Debbie married Donald Patrick Curry at St. John’s Catholic Church in Independence, IA. Together they went to every school sporting, music, and extra-curricular event they could. She volunteered often and supported the Mustang Booster Clubs and actively involved Dollars for Scholars Program. In 2008, after thirty-two years, Debbie retired from the high school.

She loved the school, but the loved the people and students that made the community more. Debbie was involved in the “Building a Dream Home” for the Spece family in rural Independence, IA. She spent many hours helping to raise the funds needed to complete the project.