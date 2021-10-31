February 20, 1929-October 29, 2021

WATERLOO-Mary Constance Blough, 92, of Waterloo, died Friday, Oct. 29, at Lakeview Landing.

She was born Feb. 20, 1929, in Chicago, Ill., the daughter of John Francis “Frank” and Mary Irene O’Brien Kielty. She graduated from Sacred Heart School with the Class of 1947.

She married Harold LeRoy “Bud” Blough on August 11, 1947, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Waterloo. He preceded her in death on July 17, 2019.

Mary was employed with the Waterloo Public Schools for 23 years in the cafeteria, retiring on May 30, 1989. She enjoyed traveling, fishing and gardening and was a lifelong member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church. The family wants to express a special thank you to the staff of Friendship Village and Cedar Valley Hospice for the care they showed Mary while she was in their care.

Survived by: two daughters, Janice Wright of Evansdale and Lori (Mark) Brockman of Waterloo; a son Bruce Blough of Minneapolis, Minn.; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and a sister-in-law, Helen Kielty of Waterloo.

Preceded in death by: her husband; a brother, Bob; and three sisters, Frannie, Jean and Gerri.

Funeral Service: 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 3, at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway with burial in Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Public visitation will be for one hour before services at the funeral home on Wednesday.

In lieu of flowers, memorial may be directed to the Salvation Army, Sacred Heart Catholic Church or Cedar Valley Hospice.

