Mary Clare Hartman
Mary Clare Hartman

Mary Clare Hartman

March 13, 1953-February 21, 2021

DYSART-Mary Clare Hartman, born March 13, 1953 in White Bear Lake, MN to John and Ruth Hartman. Sister to Jackie, Donald, John and Jayne. She was preceded in death by her parents, her sister Jayne Yoss and her beloved daughter Eloise Newton.

She is survived by her husband, son Samuel (Laura) Newton, step -daughter Heather Hall and step-sons David (Jennifer) King and Larry (Grace) King, her grand children Jack Newton, Mari Newton and Noel Newton, Step grandchildren Tori King, Haylee King, Alexander Hall, Sophia Hall, McKenzie and Tyler.

Mary always felt very fortunate to have her children, grandchildren and step-children and step grandchildren. And she especially felt fortunate to have met her husband of 20+ years and was so grateful for the care he gave her during the last months of her life.

A private service is planned through Richardson Funeral Service with memorials to the family.

