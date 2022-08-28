 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mary Cagley

Mary Cagley

November 20, 1947-August 26, 2022

Mary passed August 26 at Cedar Valley Hospice at age 74. Born in Cedar Falls November 20, 1947 to James & Nona Hool, Mary graduated from Cedar Falls High School in 1966 and married Glenn Cagley December 24, 1966 at the Little Brown Church. She was a lifelong member of First Christian Church in Cedar Falls.

Preceded by husband Glenn Cagley; sister June Davies; brother Theodore Hool. Survived by daughters: Denise Cagley-Jefferson (Otis) & Danae Cagley; Grandchildren: Irie, Ta'Jua, & Ti'Asha.

Service 11:00 AM August 31 at First Christian Church, Cedar Falls, luncheon following. Direct memorials to First Christian Church.

