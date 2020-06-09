Mary C. Sellon

(1952-2020)
JANESVILLE — Mary Sellon, 68, of Janesville, died Friday, June 5, at her home near Janesville.
Mary Christine Sellon was born on March 9, 1952, in Beloit, Wis., the daughter of Edward and Roberta (Christiansen) Kroeger. She graduated from Beloit High School and then attended University of Wisconsin-Whitewater Rock County for a year. She married Thomas Sellon on Sept. 11, 1971, in Beloit. Mary was a self-employed antique dealer and owner of Dark Horse Antiques.
Survivors: her husband; her mother of Beloit; and two sisters, Laura (Paul) Lengeling of Collins and Andrea (Troy) Shear of Roscoe, Ill.
Preceded in death by: her father.
Services: Visitation is from 12:30 to 2 p.m. Thursday, June 11, at Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly, followed by graveside services at Oakland Cemetery in rural Janesville. Visitors are requested to exercise social distancing and wearing masks is encouraged
Memorials: to the American Cancer Society.
She had a love for animals, especially cats and horses.
