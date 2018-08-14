CEDAR FALLS — Mary Catherine Newton, 91, of Cedar Falls, formerly of Waterloo, died Saturday, Aug. 11, at Sartori Memorial Hospital in Cedar Falls.
She was born Oct. 28, 1926, in Elkader, daughter of Frank and Florence Feeney Cox. She married Richard M. Newton on June 3, 1950, in Elkader; he died Jan. 2, 2017.
Mary worked in food service for Waterloo Public Schools for 14 years, retiring in 1994.
Survived by: two sons, Mark (Marsha) of Cedar Falls, and Gregory (Jolyn) of Hastings, Minn.; a daughter, Debra Newton of Mora, Minn.; six grandchildren, Peter, Jessica, Sam, Adam, Kelsey and Rachel; six great-grandchildren; and a sister, Jean (Don) Von Handorf of Colesburg.
Preceded in death by: her parents; her husband; a son, Kevin; a granddaughter, Elly Newton; and two brothers, John and Francis Cox.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 17, at St. Edward Catholic Church, with burial in the Mount Olivet Cemetery. Visitation is 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 16, at Kearns Funeral Service Kimball Chapel and also for one hour before services at the church.
Memorials: may be directed to Cedar Valley Hospice.
Condolence may be left at www.kearnsfuneralservice.com.
Mary loved golfing and bowling. She cared for and valued her family with all of her heart.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.