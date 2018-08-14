Subscribe for 33¢ / day
CEDAR FALLS — Mary Catherine Newton, 91, of Cedar Falls, formerly of Waterloo, died Saturday, Aug. 11, at Sartori Memorial Hospital in Cedar Falls.

She was born Oct. 28, 1926, in Elkader, daughter of Frank and Florence Feeney Cox. She married Richard M. Newton on June 3, 1950, in Elkader; he died Jan. 2, 2017.

Mary worked in food service for Waterloo Public Schools for 14 years, retiring in 1994.

Survived by: two sons, Mark (Marsha) of Cedar Falls, and Gregory (Jolyn) of Hastings, Minn.; a daughter, Debra Newton of Mora, Minn.; six grandchildren, Peter, Jessica, Sam, Adam, Kelsey and Rachel; six great-grandchildren; and a sister, Jean (Don) Von Handorf of Colesburg.

Preceded in death by: her parents; her husband; a son, Kevin; a granddaughter, Elly Newton; and two brothers, John and Francis Cox.

Services: 10:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 17, at St. Edward Catholic Church, with burial in the Mount Olivet Cemetery. Visitation is 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 16, at Kearns Funeral Service Kimball Chapel and also for one hour before services at the church.

Memorials: may be directed to Cedar Valley Hospice.

Condolence may be left at www.kearnsfuneralservice.com.

Mary loved golfing and bowling. She cared for and valued her family with all of her heart.

