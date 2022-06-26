November 2, 1935-June 24, 2022

Mary Beth Kourey, 86, a longtime local educator passed away on June 24, 2022, at Pine Acres in West Des Moines. A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m., Monday, June 27th at the Valley United Methodist Church in West Des Moines, Iowa. Burial will be at a later date.

Mary Beth was born on November 2, 1935, in Albert Lea, MN to parents Floyd & Isabell (Smalling) Johnston, the last of eight children. During her school years, her interests included vocal music, band music, basketball, softball, and track; as well as being the editor of her high school newspaper and a member of her local 4-H club. She attended schools in Minnesota and Iowa. Mary Beth attended college at the University of Northern Iowa and Drake University where she received her teaching degree.

Mary Beth was particularly proud of her teaching career, having served at various grade levels. In total Mary Beth helped educate young people for over 50 years. She was a long long-timer of both the National and Iowa Education Associations, in addition to the local education association in Fort Dodge.

As a school teacher, she was fortunate to have her summers free to travel with her family. Mary Beth traveled here and abroad, with trips to most of the 50 United States and Europe.

Mary Beth’s family was another point of pride. Her children include sons, Neal (Debbie) Thompson of Urbandale; Jeff (Tammy) Thompson of Greeley, CO; daughters, Patty (Dave) Lage of Spring Hill, IA; Sue Thompson of Urbandale. She was also blessed with 23 grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren. Mary Beth was preceded in death by her two husbands, Richard Thompson and Abe Kourey.

Mary Beth’s wish was for an anatomical donation of her body.