Mary Beth Koch

February 26, 1926

Mary Beth was born February 26, 1926, in Waterloo, Iowa, the daughter of Dr. N.A. Golinvaux and Clare B. Hau Golinvaux. She was the third in her family of seven and grew up on Mulberry Street and then Pine Street, where she had fond memories of her father helping strangers who’d knocked at the door, of she and her sister Lois tap dancing on the front steps, and the house filled with flowers when her mother suddenly died and the funeral was in the house parlor.

Mary Beth graduated from O.L.V.A. Catholic school in 1943. She attended Clarke College in Dubuque, IA where, she told us often, she’d spend her monthly allowance exclusively on Betty Jane’s candies. She also attended Iowa State Teachers College.

She married Kenneth Louis Koch on August 9, 1947 at St. Joseph’s Parish in Waterloo—within one year of their first date. Her nine children blessed her with 25 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren. She made countless trips across the country visiting them for weddings and first communions, and attended every graduation except for one. She also has many loving nieces, and nephews. 130 relatives came for her 80th birthday party.

Baptized, confirmed, and married in the Catholic church, her Catholic faith especially blossomed at the age of 40 when she and Kenny began attending weekly charismatic prayer groups at Sacred Heart. They were faithful members of the prayer group for many years and taught new members the Life in the Spirit seminar for many years.

She was a 60 year parishioner of St. Edward’s, enrolling her children there for grade school and attending 11am Sunday Mass religiously until the restrictions with COVID-19. She was proud that each of her children received all the Sacraments and all seven sons were altar boys.

At age 89, she accepted an invitation to travel to the Holy Land. She also was very, very proud that grandson, Thomas Heathershaw, was ordained a priest for the Dubuque archdiocese in 2019.

For nearly 30 years she lived a full life as a widow. She filled her days hosting family feasts at Christmas and Easter until her physical strength left her in recent months, traveling to visit family (including occasional international trips with her children), hosting parties for her children’s and grandchildren’s life milestones, playing bridge, continuing involvement in prayer groups, and baking.

Mary Beth began her career at the Red Cross in Waterloo and at KXEL Radio station. She at one time served as President and Secretary of the Iowa Association of Plumbers and Contractors Auxiliary. She sold Mary Kay Cosmetics and Avon, and she gifted and sold her delicious peanut brittle (secret recipe) she made during the holidays for 17 years. Her peanut brittle went to London, Germany, and all over the US. For seven years, she operated a lunch deli at the River Plaza Athletic Club. She was an honorary co-founder of “Iowa love” t-shirts, a company she welcomed her grandson to start in her home.

Mary Beth’s motto was Love everyone, especially Jesus and His Holy Spirit.

SURVIVED BY: Kenneth (Elizabeth), North Carolina; John, Waterloo; William Koch (Donna Heathershaw), Waterloo; Joseph (Patricia), Oregon; Paul (Lisa), Colorado; Matt (Laura), Colorado; Mark (Kim), Oregon; Carol (Chris) Lattimer, Cedar Falls; Jennifer (Colin) Smiley, Texas; brother Bob Golinvaux, Illinois; sister-in-law Linda Golinvaux, Minnesota; 25 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren.

PRECEDED BY: Husband Kenneth Koch; three sisters: Mildred (Justin) Dunn, Lois (Robert) Hansen, Carol Jean Golinvaux (Donald Pint); two brothers: Greg (Nancy) and Louis; and Great-Grandson Liam Hesse.

SERVICES: 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 25 at St. Edward Catholic Church with burial in Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Public visitation will be from 4 until 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 24 at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway, where there will be a 4 p.m. rosary and a 7 p.m. vigil service. Visitation will continue for one hour before services at the church on Wednesday.

MEMORIALS: directed to Cedar Valley Hospice or St. Edward Catholic Church.