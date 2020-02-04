(1923-2020)
FAIRBANK -- Mary Bellis, 96, of Fairbank, died Monday, Feb. 3,at MercyOne Oelwein Senior Care.
She was born May 16, 1923, in Oelwein, daughter of Adolph and Herma (Minton) Nieman. Mary graduated from Fairbank Public School in 1940, then went to the American Institute of Business (AIB) College in Des Moines and earned her degree as a court reporter. She moved to Washington, D.C., in 1941 where she married Earl R. Bellis of Randalia on Feb. 12, 1943. Mary was a court reporter for the Office of Price Administration (OPA), the Department of Navy and the U.S. War College in Washington, D.C. In 1951 they returned to Fairbank and then began working at Fairbank State Bank, remaining there for 52 years until she retired in 2002.
Mary was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church and belonged to the LWML (Lutheran Women Missionary League). She was a Ladies Aid member of St. John's and held many different offices at the church. Mary was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary and the Fairbank Community Club.
Survivors: a son, Robert (Jean) of Fairbank; a daughter, Carolyn McLaughlin of Emeryville, Calif.; two grandsons, Jeff (Julie) Bellis of Dubuque and Ryan (McKayla) of Fairbank; six great-grandchildren, Carsen, Chace and Cain of Dubuque, Blayde, Brylee and Bryar of Fairbank.
Preceded in death by: her parents; her husband, Earl; and a son-in-law, Steve McLaughlin.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Friday, Feb. 7, at St. John's Lutheran Church, Fairbank, with burial in Fairbank Cemetery. Visitation is 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 6, at Woods Funeral Home, where there will be a Scripture service at 7 p.m., and for one hour before services at the church.
Memorials: to the family for later designation.
She enjoyed her family and grandchildren, card clubs, bowling and gambling.
