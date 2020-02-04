Mary Bellis

She was born May 16, 1923, in Oelwein, daughter of Adolph and Herma (Minton) Nieman. Mary graduated from Fairbank Public School in 1940, then went to the American Institute of Business (AIB) College in Des Moines and earned her degree as a court reporter. She moved to Washington, D.C., in 1941 where she married Earl R. Bellis of Randalia on Feb. 12, 1943. Mary was a court reporter for the Office of Price Administration (OPA), the Department of Navy and the U.S. War College in Washington, D.C. In 1951 they returned to Fairbank and then began working at Fairbank State Bank, remaining there for 52 years until she retired in 2002.