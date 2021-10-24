WATERLOO-Mary Belle Jenn, 78, of Waterloo, died unexpectedly Sunday, October 17, at MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center. She was born April 20, 1943, in Webster City, daughter of Maynard and Myrtle Bell Stansberry Barton. She was raised in Fairfield and graduated from Fairfield High School in 1961. She married Raymond F. Jenn July 8, 1961, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Fairfield. They were members of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Waterloo. Mary was a full-time homemaker and mother for her entire life. She was an amazing mother who put everything she had into her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. There was nothing she wouldn’t do for her children. Mary was very social and loved to tell stories of her family and life. She also loved gardening, trying new foods, and a great TV show. She is survived by her husband, Raymond; sons, Michael (Kelli) Jenn, Daniel Jenn and Richard Jenn, all of Waterloo; daughter, Catherine (Brandon) Lien of Cedar Falls; grandchildren: Zak (Ashley) Jenn, Kelsey (Matt) Vail, Jenna (Ryan) Unash, Jacob Lien and Austin Lien; great grandchildren, Thyer, Myles and Scottie; two brothers, Eric (Pat) Hanson of Shell Rock and Paul (Joyce) White of Des Moines. Mary is preceded in death by her parents; brother, Stephen Barton and step sister, Esther Kitner. Services 1:00 PM, Tuesday, October 26 at Locke Funeral Home with burial in Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Visitation is 11:00 AM until services at 1:00. Memorials to the family. For more, visit www.LockeFuneralHome.com