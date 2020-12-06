Mary Ava Davis, 96, of Waterloo, died Tuesday, December 1 at Ravenwood Specialty Care in Waterloo. She was born August 22, 1924, in Waterloo, daughter of Orville L. and Kathleen E. Woggon Wymore. She graduated from West High School in 1943. She married D. Henry Davis on March 18, 1945 in Waterloo; he died May 23, 1978. She provided care to Rev. Wayne and Mrs. Overholser for 10 years. She was past president three times of the American Legion Auxiliary and past president of the State Gold Star Mothers. She was a member of King’s Daughters for over 30 years. She enjoyed crafts, embroidery and crocheting. She was a member of First Presbyterian Church, member of Priscilla Circle and served with funeral and wedding lunches and in the nursery. Survived by: her daughter, Barbara Young, Waterloo, sons, Daniel A. Davis, Waterloo, and Robert W. Davis, Evansdale; six grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; one great-great grandchild on the way; sister, Alice Trego, Whitesboro, TX; and many nieces and nephews. Preceded by: her parents; husband; son, PFC. David L. Davis; infant daughter, Mary D. Davis; and brother, Andrew Wymore. Services: 10:30 AM Monday, December 7 at Locke Funeral Home; burial in Garden of Memories; visitation one hour prior to service; Memorials: First Presbyterian Church of Waterloo; Visit www.LockeFuneralHome.com for more.