GILBERTVILLE — Mary Anne Hendrickson, 79, of Gilbertville, died Saturday, Sept. 1.
She was born Feb. 4, 1939, in Thornton, daughter of Floyd and Luella (Neve) Harmon. She married Thomas Hendrickson on July 23, 1960, at the First Baptist Church in Sheffield. He preceded her in death.
Mary Anne graduated from Sheffield in 1957. She attended NIACC and attained her LPN, worked for Americana for 21 years and also worked part time for Hy-Vee West in Mason City.
She was a member of the St. Paul Lutheran Church, Mason City, and Redeemer Lutheran Church, Washburn. She was the choir director in the past years at St. Paul Lutheran Church and part-time organist at Redeemer Lutheran Church.
Survived by: two children, David (Le Ann) Hendrickson and Cynthia (Greg) Schares; five grandsons, Brandon Hendrickson, Nathan Hendrickson, Cameron Schares, Bryce Schares and Carson Schares; a brother, Don (Dorothy) Harmon; and many extended family members and friends.
Preceded in death by: her parents; her husband; and three sisters, Florence Frey, Eva Mae Long and Sandra Hove.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 7, at St. Paul Lutheran Church, with burial at Memorial Park Cemetery, Mason City. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 6, at Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel, Mason City.
Memorials: may be directed to the family for a charity to be selected to at a later date.
Condolences may be left at ColonialChapels.com.
Mary Anne loved spending time with her grandchildren and family. She looked forward to playing cards and BINGO with her friends at the Evans Center in Evansdale.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.