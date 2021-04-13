April 23, 1935—April 9, 2021

REINBECK—Mary Anne Dalton, 85, of Reinbeck, Iowa passed away peacefully on the morning of Friday, April 9, 2021 at Sunrise Hill Care Center in Traer, IA.

Following Mary's wishes, public visitation will be held on Tuesday, April 13, 2021 from 5:00-7:00 p.m. at Abels Funeral Home French Hand Chapel located in Reinbeck, IA where her family will be present to greet friends. Memorial contributions may be directed in Mary's name to her family which will be later designated elsewhere at a later date.

Mary Anne Luck was born on April 23, 1935 in Iowa City, Iowa, the daughter of Glen and Velma (Bolton) Luck. She was raised and educated in Clarksville and Waterloo School District. She received her GED along with Don at Hawkeye Community College on June 9, 1987. In 1970 the family moved to Reinbeck. On June 17, 1950, Mary was united in marriage to Don Dalton at the 1st Wesleyan Methodist Church in Waterloo, Iowa. From this union five children were born: Sharon, Brenda, Pam, Scott and Rhonda.