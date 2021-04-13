 Skip to main content
Mary Anne Dalton
April 23, 1935—April 9, 2021

REINBECK—Mary Anne Dalton, 85, of Reinbeck, Iowa passed away peacefully on the morning of Friday, April 9, 2021 at Sunrise Hill Care Center in Traer, IA.

Following Mary’s wishes, public visitation will be held on Tuesday, April 13, 2021 from 5:00-7:00 p.m. at Abels Funeral Home French Hand Chapel located in Reinbeck, IA where her family will be present to greet friends. The family has please requested everyone to wear their mask and practice social distancing for the safety of everyone. Memorial contributions may be directed in Mary’s name to her family which will be later designated elsewhere at a later date. For further information or to send a condolence please visit www.abelsfuneralhomes.com or call (319) 345-2622.

Mary Anne Luck was born on April 23, 1935 in Iowa City, Iowa, the daughter of Glen and Velma (Bolton) Luck. She was raised and educated in Clarksville and Waterloo School District. She received her GED along with Don at Hawkeye Community College on June 9, 1987. In 1970 the family moved to Reinbeck. On June 17, 1950, Mary was united in marriage to Don Dalton at the 1st Wesleyan Methodist Church in Waterloo, Iowa. From this union five children were born: Sharon, Brenda, Pam, Scott and Rhonda.

Mary was a very hardworking woman in all that she did. She worked at the Waterloo Fish, Blackhawk Village Woolworth, Rath Packing Company, Eagles Foods for 21 years and Walmart for 13 years. Mary had a pure heart and loved everyone that came across her path. She did not care if it was her own child or not, she would love them all the same. Mary had a passion for singing, playing cards, Owls, gardening, camping but most importantly was the time she got to spend with her family and friends.

Left to cherish her memory are her children: Sharon (Henry Zingg) Dalton, Brenda DarLynn, Pam Bonk, Scott (Cindy) Dalton and Rhonda Dalton; one sister: Pat Stover; 10 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchild.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Don; parents: Glen and Velma Luck; one sister: Phyllis Bauer; one brother: Douglas Dalton and one grandchild, Brittney.

