May 10, 1949-August 15, 2021
CEDAR FALLS-Mary Ann Woodward, 72 of Cedar Falls died Sunday Aug 15 at Allen Hospital. She was born May 10, 1949 in Chicago, IL, daughter of Peter E. and Lois M. Gaskill Trainor. She married Royal Woodward on May 28, 1976 in Cedar Falls. Royal precedes her in death. Survived by; a son—Shawn (Angie) Woodward, of New Hartford, a granddaughter – Jessica of New Hartford, a sister—Sandra K. Meyer- Trainor of Independence, a brother – Jack E. (Jo) Trainor of Girard, OH and several nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews. Proceeded in death by; her father and mother, a brother – David E. Cobb, a sister – Josephine “Jody” Drew-Lundy. Services; A gathering of friends and family will be from 2 – 5 pm Saturday at the Fraternal Order of the Eagles #4074—2125 W Lone Tree Rd, Cedar Falls, IA. A private family burial will be at a later date. Memorials may be directed to Shawn Woodward. Flowers may be delivered to the Fraternal Order of the Eagles after 11 am on Saturday Aug 21.
