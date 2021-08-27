July 26, 1939-August 19, 2021

PARKERSBURG-Mary Ann Vry, age 82, passed away on August 19, 2021. Born on July 26, 1939 the daughter of George and Grace (Ruter) Blythe. Mary graduated from Wellsburg High School in 1957. On January 16, 1959 she married Dale Vry who preceded her in death December 10, 2015. Together they enjoyed farm life as they raised four sons Kevin, Kendall, Keith and Kraig.

Mary is preceded in death by her parents, husband, two sons Kevin and Keith Vry and a Granddaughter Heather Vry. Brothers Gene, Alvin and Wayne Blythe, Kenneth Blythe, Ernest Blythe, Sister Ila Mae Venega, and Sister-in-law Ann Blythe.

She is survived by two sons Kendall Vry and Kraig (JoAnn) Vry, two daughter-in-laws Ann Vry (David) Waldschmidt and Lisa Vry (Brian) Lageschulte. Eight Grandchildren Patrick, Meghan, Cody (Elsa), Justin, Tyler, Jacqueline Vry and Christopher and Andrew Lageschulte. Including one Great Grandson Tristan Wood-Vry. Five Sister-in-laws Esther, Berniece Blythe, Donna and Joyce Blythe and Elaine Vry. Three Brother-in laws John (Janet), Ralph Vry, and Charles Vry. As well as many nieces and nephews.

Visitation and Services will be held Saturday, August 28 and held at Parkersburg Christian Reformed Church, 807 Grant Street, Parkersburg, IA 50665. Visitation will be from 9:00-11:00am with Services at 12:00pm. In Lieu of Flowers a Memorial Fund will be established to honor Mary’s wishes.