LA PORTE CITY — Mary Ann Vaughn, 90, of La Porte City, died Saturday, Sept. 15, at Friendship Village Med Center.

She was born May 29, 1928, in Des Moines the daughter of Emil and Marie Dahlgren Nielsen. She married Kenneth E. Vaughn on Aug. 3, 1947, at the Little Brown Church in Nashua; he preceded her in death Aug. 23, 2003.

Mary Ann was a 1947 graduate of Geneseo High School. She worked at Rath Packing Co. until she married her husband. She farmed with him in La Porte City until their retirement in 1996.

She was very active and held many offices at St. Paul United Methodist Church. Mary Ann also was a 4-H leader for many years.

Survived by: a son, Craig (Alice Sawin) Vaughn of Cedar Falls; a daughter, Carol (Terry) Grote of La Porte City; five grandchildren, Shelly (Sᴓren Andersen) Dutler of West Dundee, Ill., Christina (Rory) Riggle of La Porte City, Aaron Sawin-Vaughn, David (Carrie) Dutler of La Porte City and Jordan Sawin-Vaughn of Cedar Falls; four great-grandchildren, Tyler Kennedy, Kennett Andersen, Wyatt and Laura Dutler; three stepgrandchildren; seven stepgreat-grandchildren; nieces and nephews, as well as many who called her “Mom.”

Preceded in death by: her parents; and her husband.

Services: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 22, at St. Paul United Methodist Church, with burial in the West View Cemetery, both in La Porte City. Visitation will be for an hour before the service at the church. La Porte City Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Memorials: may be directed to St. Paul United Methodist Church, La Porte City.

Mary Ann enjoyed traveling with her husband, card playing and especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

