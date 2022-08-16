July 18, 1939-August 13, 2022

REINBECK-Mary Ann Schick, 83, of Reinbeck, Iowa, passed away on Saturday, August 13, 2022, at Creekside Living in Grundy Center. Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, August 17, 2022, at the Abels Funeral and Cremation Service, French-Hand Chapel in Reinbeck. A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, August 18, 2022, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Reinbeck. Burial will follow at the Washington Township Cemetery in Morrison, Iowa. Memorials may be directed to the family. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.abelsfuneralhomes.com

Mary was born on July 18, 1939, to her parents Charles and Victoria (Linder) Wood. She was raised in rural Reinbeck and graduated from Reinbeck High School in the class of 1957. Mary was united in marriage to Earl Schick on September 16, 1972, and the couple welcomed two sons into their family. Mary was a devoted wife, homemaker and later in life, worked as a cook at the Parkview Manor Nursing Home, from which she retired after over 20 years of service.

Mary was well known for her baking. She loved to bake and did so for graduation parties, birthday parties, and all sorts of other events. She was also known for her cinnamon and pecan rolls. Mary also loved to sew, was a long-time member of St. John’s Lutheran Church and the DORCAS Society, and enjoyed gardening and canning. However, her true joy in life came from spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.

Mary is survived by her son Christopher (Jodi) Schick; grandchildren Alex Schick (Meg Edler), Bryce Schick, and Kristin Schick (Fiancé Austin Purvis); and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Earl Schick; son Steven Schick; brothers Roy Wood and Richard Wood; and sisters Margaret Voigt and Marlys Moore.