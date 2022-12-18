July 17, 1940-December 15, 2022

WATERLOO-Mary Ann Mixdorf, 82, of Waterloo, formerly of Dunkerton, died Thursday, December 15, 2022, at Friendship Village Wellspring Living.

She was born July 17, 1940, in Dunkerton to Alfred and LaVera Hagenow Happel.

Mary Ann graduated from Dunkerton Consolidated High School where she played basketball and received her BA in Education from Wartburg College.

She married Hilbert “Butch” Mixdorf on June 10, 1962, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Klinger.

Mary Ann was an elementary teacher in Schelswig, Twin Rivers in Bode, and at Dunkerton Community School.

She was the past president of Dunkerton Women’s Club and a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church Bennington.

Mary Ann is survived by her husband; daughter, Denise (Mark) Ryan‚ Waterloo; son, Chad (Denise) Mixdorf‚ West Des Moines; grandchildren, Katelyn (Bruce) Croy, Hiawatha and David Ryan‚ Cedar Falls; sisters, Rita (Dean) Frey, Yvonne Wehrkamp, Glenda Slack, Cheryl (Rod) Bergman; and brothers, Charles (Jane) Happel, Don (Donna) Happel, Robert (Margaret) Happel and Richard (Nancy) Happel.

She is preceded in death by her parents and brother in law, Glenn Wehrkamp.

Memorial Visitation: 4:00-7:00 PM, Wednesday, December 21, 2022, at Locke at Tower Park, 4140 Kimball Ave., Waterloo.

Funeral and Inurnment will take place in the spring at Bennington Township Cemetery, Waterloo.

Memorials may be directed to Cedar Valley Hospice, St. John’s Lutheran Church Bennington Township, Friendship Village Foundation, or a charity of donor’s choice. Condolences may be left at www.LockeFuneralServices.com.