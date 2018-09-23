CEDAR FALLS -- Mary Ann Meyer, 85, of Cedar Falls, died Friday, Sept. 21, at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinic.
She was born Feb. 11, 1933, in Waterloo, daughter of Artell and Mildred Mishak Newton. She married Raymond Meyer June 26, 1954, in Waterloo. He died May 31, 1998.
She graduated from OLVA in 1951 and was a homemaker her adult life.
Survivors: four sons, Garrett (Bev) of Pella, Guy (Jennifer) of Cedar Rapids, Raymond (Jane) of Cedar Falls and Rex (Tara) of Waterloo; two daughters, Karla (Terry) Wagner of Gower, Mo., and Diane (Chris) Mahn of Kansas City, Mo.; 16 grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; and a brother, Paul (Gladys) Newton of Las Vegas, Nev.
Preceded in death by: three brothers, Bob, Bill, and Jack Newton; and two sisters, Marlene Smith and Carol Koch.
Memorial Mass: 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 25, at St. Patrick Catholic Church with inurnment in the Fairview Cemetery, Cedar Falls. Visitation is 4 to 7 p.m. Monday at Richardson Funeral Service in Cedar Falls, where there will be a 4 p.m. rosary service.
Memorials: to St. Patrick Church Choir.
Online condolences at: www.richardsonfuneralservice.com
