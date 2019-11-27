Mary Ann Kavalier

(1928-2019)
DYSART — Mary Ann Louise Kavalier, 91, of Dysart, died Sunday, Nov. 24, at Stanard Assisted Living in Cedar Falls.
She was born Oct. 26, 1928, at the family home in Dysart, daughter of John and Linda (Fisher) Helm. On Sept. 18, 1949, she married Richard “Dick” E. Kavalier Sr. He preceded her in death Aug. 17, 2000.
Mary Ann graduated from Dysart High School in 1946 and attended AIB. She and her husband purchased Helm Implement from her parents and renamed it Kavalier Implement Inc. The couple ran the business together until they retired in 1996.
Mary Ann was a ribbon winner at the Iowa State Fair in cross stitch. She was a lifetime member of Zion Lutheran Church, Dysart.
Survivors: two sons, Randall (Deb) Kavalier of Pleasant Hill and Rodney (Mary Jo) Kavalier of Dysart; a daughter, Roxanne (John) Topliff of Waterloo; eight grandchildren, Amy, Jason, Austin, Michael (Kelly), Ryan, Kristin, Sarah, and Jenna (Ty); and eight great-grandchildren, Addison, Finleigh, Paisley, Cole, Grant, Roscoe, Ames, and Josephine.
Preceded in death by: her parents; her husband; and a son, Richard E. Kavalier Jr.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 30, at Zion Lutheran Church with burial in Dysart Cemetery. Visitation is 4 to 7 p.m. Friday at the church. Overton Funeral Home, Dysart, is assisting the family.
Memorials: may be directed to the family.
Online condolences at www.overfuneralhomes.com
Mary Ann enjoyed knitting and crocheting. She made all kinds of handiwork for her family and friends. Mary Ann and Dick also looked forward to wintering in Florida in their RV.
