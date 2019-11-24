(1955-2019)
LA PORTE CITY — Mary Ann Judd, 64, of La Porte City, died Wednesday, Nov. 20, at MercyOne Medical Center Waterloo.
She was born Jan. 25, 1955, in Waterloo, daughter of John George and Mary “Rozella” Harrington Kramer. She married William E. “Bill” Judd, Jr., on June 13, 1987, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Waterloo.
Mary Ann was a 1973 graduate of Columbus High School in Waterloo and earned her associate’s degree in 1975 from Hawkeye Technical College, secretarial program. She began her working career at Allen Hospital Dietary Department, and later worked at Keller-Apex Loan Co. and Black Hawk County Abstract Co. in Waterloo. Following her marriage, she worked as a medical secretary in several hospitals and clinics, most recently Covenant Clinic in Waterloo until she retired due to health concerns in 2014.
She was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in La Porte City, a former eucharistic minister and taught CCD classes, a member of Beta Sigma Phi Sorority, was a former Cub Scout den mother and served on La Porte City Festival of Trails Parade Committee.
Survived by: her husband; one son, Jon (Chelsea) Judd of Rowley; a special family friend, Eric Zafft of Decorah; three brothers, Mike (Becky) Kramer of Waukon, Paul (Robyn) Kramer of Apple Valley, Minn., and Mark Kramer of Farmington, Minn.; her mother and father-in-law, Bill and Mary Kay Judd of Oelwein; three nieces, Kim (Matt) Meyer of Fargo, N.D., Andrea (Nick) Sodahl of Bloomington, Minn., and Jessica Judd of Clinton; five nephews, Adam Kramer of Waterloo, Will Kramer of Des Moines, and Michael Judd, Alex Judd and Carter Cant, all of Clinton; a great-niece, Lillee Cass; and three great-nephews, Blake and Harrison Meyer and Zeke Cass.
Preceded in death by: her parents; a brother and sister-in-law, Timothy (Diane) Kramer; and a nephew, Clay Kramer.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Monday, Nov. 25, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, La Porte City, with burial in St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery in Hazleton. Visitation will be from 2 to 5 p.m. today, Nov. 24, at the church in La Porte City, with a 5 p.m. service of remembrance. Visitation continues Monday from 9:30 until the services at the church. La Porte City Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Memorials: may be directed to Sacred Heart Parish Capital Campaign, 1102 Walnut St., Traer 50675, or to the family.
Online condolences may be left at www.kearnsfuneralservice.com.
Family was very important to Mary Ann. She was a loving wife and mother and enjoyed spending time visiting with her extended family. She enjoyed family trips, reading, working crossword puzzles, counted cross-stitch projects and cooking.
