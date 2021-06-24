Mary Ann Jones Shavers

April 20, 1931—June 17, 2021

WATERLOO—Mary Ann Jones was born April 20, 1931 in Durant, MS to Sam Jones and Emma Clark. She married Willie E. Shavers Sr.

Survived by: two sons, Roosevelt (Essie) of Waterloo, IA and Brenton Shavers of Owatonna, MN; two daughters, Ella Ellis and Darlene Sproles (Dion), both of Waterloo; 24 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; nine great-great-grandchildren; and one sister Alice Reed of Waterloo

Preceded in death by: her parents; husband; two sons, Mannie J. Holmes and Willie E. Shavers Jr.; one daughter, Hakimah J. Muhammad; one great-grandson, Abdul Haqq Shabazz; nine brothers, J.B., George, LeRoy, Walter, Mannie, Sammie, James, Willie and Luitenant; and four sisters, Sarah, Cirtanly, Emma and Winnie

Memorials may be directed to 4052 Homer St., Waterloo.

Services will be at 1 pm Saturday, June 26 at Koinonia Ministries Full Gospel Baptist Church at 2222 Falls Ave., with burial in Poyner Cemetery, Gilbertville. Friends may call at Sanders Funeral Service, 1701 E. 4th, Waterloo on Friday from 5-7 pm and one hour before services at the church. Sanders Funeral Service is assisting the family.