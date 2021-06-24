 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mary Ann Jones Shavers
0 entries

Mary Ann Jones Shavers

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Mary Ann Jones Shavers

April 20, 1931—June 17, 2021

WATERLOO—Mary Ann Jones was born April 20, 1931 in Durant, MS to Sam Jones and Emma Clark. She married Willie E. Shavers Sr.

Survived by: two sons, Roosevelt (Essie) of Waterloo, IA and Brenton Shavers of Owatonna, MN; two daughters, Ella Ellis and Darlene Sproles (Dion), both of Waterloo; 24 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; nine great-great-grandchildren; and one sister Alice Reed of Waterloo

Preceded in death by: her parents; husband; two sons, Mannie J. Holmes and Willie E. Shavers Jr.; one daughter, Hakimah J. Muhammad; one great-grandson, Abdul Haqq Shabazz; nine brothers, J.B., George, LeRoy, Walter, Mannie, Sammie, James, Willie and Luitenant; and four sisters, Sarah, Cirtanly, Emma and Winnie

Memorials may be directed to 4052 Homer St., Waterloo.

Services will be at 1 pm Saturday, June 26 at Koinonia Ministries Full Gospel Baptist Church at 2222 Falls Ave., with burial in Poyner Cemetery, Gilbertville. Friends may call at Sanders Funeral Service, 1701 E. 4th, Waterloo on Friday from 5-7 pm and one hour before services at the church. Sanders Funeral Service is assisting the family.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

How to build your own DIY air conditioner

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News