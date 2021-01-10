 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mary Ann Holmes
0 entries

Mary Ann Holmes

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Mary Ann Holmes

March 31, 1963—January 4, 2021

WATERLOO-Mary Ann Holmes, 57, of Waterloo, died peacefully in her sleep in her favorite bed on Monday, January 4, 2021. Mary was born on March 31, 1963 in Greenville, MS to Sadie Mae Harris and William Holmes, Sr.

She graduated from Central High School in 1981. She served in the United States Army until her honorable discharge. Mary was currently working as a clerk for the United States Postal Service, where she had been for over 30 years. She was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church. Mary loved to go shopping and was incredibly creative, often sewing, crocheting, or making crafts. She enjoyed reading and was known to be a foodie, always ready to sample new foods. Mary wore her heart on her sleeve, caring and looking out for everyone. She was a great friend.

Survived by her mother, Sadie Mae Harris of Austin, TX; son, Marcus Holmes of Waterloo; siblings, William Holmes Jr., Samuel V. Holmes both of Waterloo, Annette D. (Mervin) Jones of Austin, TX, Patricia A. Morman of Columbus, GA, Joshua (Kathryn) Mosby Jr. of Rochester, MN, and Sadie M. (Phillip) Whiteside of San Antonio, TX; and a host of nieces & nephews.

Preceded in death by her father, William Holmes, Sr.

Memorials: to the family. Services: 1:00 pm on Mon., Jan. 11, 2021 at Kearns Funeral Service. Visitation: One hour prior to services at Kearns. Burial: Waterloo Cemetery. Condolences may be left at www.KearnsFuneralService.com.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News