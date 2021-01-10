Mary Ann Holmes

She graduated from Central High School in 1981. She served in the United States Army until her honorable discharge. Mary was currently working as a clerk for the United States Postal Service, where she had been for over 30 years. She was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church. Mary loved to go shopping and was incredibly creative, often sewing, crocheting, or making crafts. She enjoyed reading and was known to be a foodie, always ready to sample new foods. Mary wore her heart on her sleeve, caring and looking out for everyone. She was a great friend.