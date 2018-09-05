ST. ANSGAR — Mary Ann Halverson, 87, of St. Ansgar, died Sunday, Sept. 2, at Cedar Valley Hospice Home in Waterloo shortly after being diagnosed with a severe form of leukemia.
She was born July 17, 1931, in Worth County, daughter of Arthur and Ethel Lee (Nagle) Tribbensee. She married Gerald E. Halverson on Dec. 8, 1951 at First Lutheran Church, St. Ansgar.
Mary Ann graduated from St. Ansgar High School in 1949. She began her career at the Osage Lumber Yard and for the next 39 years worked at the Rural Electric Cooperative in St. Ansgar.
She taught Sunday School and served on church council at First Lutheran Church. She also served as treasurer of St. Ansgar Heritage and the St. Ansgar Legion Auxiliary.
Survived by: her husband; two sons, Jeff (Mary Margaret) and Bryan (Angie); six grandchildren, Blair (Kelly), Adam (Andrea), Jenna Scheider (John), Austin, Andrew and Hanna; and four great-grandchildren, Nora, Hayden, Clara and Casey.
Preceded in death by: her parents; and sister, Bonnie.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 7, at First Lutheran Church, St. Ansgar, with burial at St. Ansgar Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday at Schroeder & Sites Funeral Home, St. Ansgar.
Memorials in lieu of flowers: may be sent to Mary Ann’s favorite charities: St. Ansgar American Legion Post 358, 137 W. Fourth St., St. Ansgar 50472; One Vision (previously known as Opportunity Village) 1200 N. Ninth St. W., Clear Lake 50428; Central Rivers AEA (previously known as River Hills School), 2700 Grand Blvd., Cedar Falls 50613; or The Job Foundation, PO Box 1141, Cedar Falls 50613.
Condolences may be left at www.schroederandsites.com.
Mary Ann dearly loved her family, friends, spending time at Clear Lake, morning coffee and her card games. She lived a long happy and healthy life. She knew Christ and that she was saved, giving comfort to her family who surrounded her at her death.
