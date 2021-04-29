July 29, 1944-April 27, 2021

RAYMOND-Mary Ann Gray, 76, of Raymond, died Tuesday, April 27, at the Deery Suites of the Western Home, Cedar Falls.

She was born July 29, 1944, in Waterloo, the daughter of Florent and Olivia Weber Thome. She married Dale Benda on December 30, 1963, in Gilbertville and they later divorced. She married Dan W. Gray on October 19, 1973, in Galena, IL and he preceded her in death on April 29, 2002. She married Jerald Tiedt on January 13, 2007 in Gilbertville.

Mary Ann graduated from Don Bosco High School and was employed with the Waterloo Community Schools, lastly in administration at Central Middle School. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend. She was a devout Catholic and parishioner of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Raymond. She loved baking with her grandkids, family vacations, taking motorcycle trips, playing cards with friends, listening to country music, and spending time with her family and friends. She was full of life, spunky, sassy, and feisty. We will miss her strength, humor, wit and tenacity. Mary Ann fought MS for over 40 years.