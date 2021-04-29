July 29, 1944-April 27, 2021
RAYMOND-Mary Ann Gray, 76, of Raymond, died Tuesday, April 27, at the Deery Suites of the Western Home, Cedar Falls.
She was born July 29, 1944, in Waterloo, the daughter of Florent and Olivia Weber Thome. She married Dale Benda on December 30, 1963, in Gilbertville and they later divorced. She married Dan W. Gray on October 19, 1973, in Galena, IL and he preceded her in death on April 29, 2002. She married Jerald Tiedt on January 13, 2007 in Gilbertville.
Mary Ann graduated from Don Bosco High School and was employed with the Waterloo Community Schools, lastly in administration at Central Middle School. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend. She was a devout Catholic and parishioner of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Raymond. She loved baking with her grandkids, family vacations, taking motorcycle trips, playing cards with friends, listening to country music, and spending time with her family and friends. She was full of life, spunky, sassy, and feisty. We will miss her strength, humor, wit and tenacity. Mary Ann fought MS for over 40 years.
Survivors include: her husband, Jerald of Raymond; her children, Kevin (Marlene) Benda of Raymond, Jim (Suzanne) Benda of Cedar Falls, Todd Gray of Cedar Falls, and Jennifer Gray of Raymond; seven grandchildren; her sister, Colleen Moody of Waterloo and her cousin she was raised with Greg (Dee) Weber of Jesup.
Preceded in death by: her parents; her nephew, Rodney Moody; her brother-in-law, Larry Moody.
Mass of Christian Burial: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, May 1, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Gilbertville, with burial in St. Joseph Cemetery in Raymond. Public visitation from 4-7 pm Friday at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on South Street, Waterloo, where there will be a 4 p.m. rosary. Visitation also one hour prior to services Saturday at the church. The mass will be livestreamed on the Immaculate Conception/St. Joseph Facebook page. Per Mary Ann’s request, the casket will be closed for the visitation at the funeral home and the church.
Memorials: may be directed to the Multiple Sclerosis Association of America, Cedar Valley Hospice or the Bosco System.
Online condolences may be left at www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.
