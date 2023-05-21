March 7, 1938-May 15, 2023

LA PORTE CITY-Mary Ann Graham, 85, of La Porte City, died Monday, May 15, 2023, at Bickford Cottage in Cedar Falls.

She was born March 7, 1938, in Waterloo, daughter of William “Bill” and Lois Rose McNamara. She attended OLVA in Waterloo and graduated in 1957 from Loretta High School in Chicago.

She married Vincent J. Graham July 25, 1959, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Waterloo; he died April 21, 2006.

Mary Ann was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in La Porte City. She was a homemaker.

She is survived by her four children, Mike Graham of Oklahoma, Debbie (Doug) Harting, Rick (Sue) Graham, and Penny (Mark) Sherbon, all of La Porte City; 10 grandchildren; and many great-grandchildren.

Mary Ann was preceded in death by her parents and husband; a twin brother, John, at birth; and a sister, Patricia Pasco.

A funeral mass will be held Tuesday, May 23, 2023, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church with burial in West View Cemetery, both in La Porte City. Visitation will be from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. Monday, May 22, 2023, at Locke in La Porte City with a 4:00p.m. rosary; also for one hour prior to services at the church. Memorials may be directed to the church or Cedar Valley Hospice. Condolences may be left at www.LockeFuneralServices.com. Locke in La Porte City is assisting the family. Locke in La Porte City, 606 E. Main Street, La Porte City, 319-342-3131.