CEDAR FALLS – Mary Ann Franczyk, 88, of Cedar Falls died Friday, June 21, at the Western Home Communities – Deery Suites.
She was born Sept. 2, 1930, in Chicago, daughter of Martin and Catherine (Gorcowski) Szlaga. She married Edward Franczyk on Sept. 4, 1948, in Chicago. He preceded her in death in August of 1978.
She was employed as a library clerk with the City Colleges of Chicago for 27 years, retiring in 1996.
Survived by: her children, Thomas (Karen) Franczyk of Wentworth, Wis., Karen (Bill Witt) Franczyk of Cedar Falls, Peggy (Tom Wilson) Franczyk of Mountain View, Calif., Jean (Chris Hall) Franczyk of Chicago, and Peter (Jo Young) Franczyk of Anchorage, Alaska; six grandchildren: Zachary, Jacob, Elizabeth and Molly Franczyk, Elias and Quinn Franczyk-Wilson; and seven great-grandchildren: Owen, Wyatt, Eric, Trevor, Gwen and Liam Franczyk and Harvey Rymer.
Preceded in death by: a daughter, Mary Kay Franczyk.
Memorial services: 2 p.m. Monday, June 24, at the Stanard Family Assisted Living Chapel—Western Home Communities. Additional services will be held at a later date at St. Catherine of Alexandria Church, Oak Lawn, Ill., with burial in Saint Casimir Cemetery, Chicago. Richardson Funeral Service is assisting the family.
Memorials: may be directed to Catholic Relief Services.
Condolences may be left at www.richardsonfuneralservice.com.
