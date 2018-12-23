Try 1 month for 99¢
NEW clip art death

(1949-2018)

WATERLOO -- Mary Ann Eyres, 69, of Waterloo, died Tuesday, Dec. 11, at University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics, Iowa City, after a long illness.

She was born Oct. 3, 1949, in Sioux City, daughter of Roderick S. Eyres and Doris L. Wells Eyres Zimmerman.

Mary Ann graduated from Remsen Union High School and earned her bachelor's degree from Westmar College in Le Mars and her master's degree from Emporia State University in Kansas.

Survived by: a sister, Christina E. (Jeff) Sales; a brother, James W. (Shirley) Eyres; her grandniece, Lydia Sales; four nieces, Jennifer Sales, Ruth (Tammy) Eyres, Rosina (Scott) Flemon  and Rita Eyres; two nephews, Mathew (Jessica) Sales and Roderick Eyres; and numerous grandnieces and grandnephews.

Preceded in death by: her parents

Services: 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 29, at Westminster Presbyterian Church, Waterloo, with inurnment in Union Township Cemetery, Le Mars. Locke Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Memorials: to Project Zero at www.theprojectzero.org, to find forever families for foster children.

Condolences may be left at www.LockeFuneralHome.com.

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Mary Ann Eyres
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments