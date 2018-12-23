(1949-2018)
WATERLOO -- Mary Ann Eyres, 69, of Waterloo, died Tuesday, Dec. 11, at University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics, Iowa City, after a long illness.
She was born Oct. 3, 1949, in Sioux City, daughter of Roderick S. Eyres and Doris L. Wells Eyres Zimmerman.
Mary Ann graduated from Remsen Union High School and earned her bachelor's degree from Westmar College in Le Mars and her master's degree from Emporia State University in Kansas.
Survived by: a sister, Christina E. (Jeff) Sales; a brother, James W. (Shirley) Eyres; her grandniece, Lydia Sales; four nieces, Jennifer Sales, Ruth (Tammy) Eyres, Rosina (Scott) Flemon and Rita Eyres; two nephews, Mathew (Jessica) Sales and Roderick Eyres; and numerous grandnieces and grandnephews.
Preceded in death by: her parents
Services: 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 29, at Westminster Presbyterian Church, Waterloo, with inurnment in Union Township Cemetery, Le Mars. Locke Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Memorials: to Project Zero at www.theprojectzero.org, to find forever families for foster children.
Condolences may be left at www.LockeFuneralHome.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.