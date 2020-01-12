Mary Ann Creeden Portis

After graduating from Cedar Falls High School in 1959, she attended St. Olaf College in Northfield, Minn., and then began nursing school at the Methodist Kahler School of Nursing in Rochester, Minn. Her 48-year career in nursing began as an operating room nurse at Schoitz Memorial Hospital in Waterloo, then Medical University Hospital in Charleston, S.C. Her career took her to Texas, where she worked as a perfusionist and surgical nurse for multiple cardiothoracic surgeons at the Texas Heart Institute in Houston and later in Corpus Christi, Texas. She retired in 2011 from Spohn Memorial Hospital in Corpus Christi, Texas, after 21 years as an operating room nurse and mentor to many new nurses.