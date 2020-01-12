(1941-2019)
CEDAR FALLS — Mary Ann Creeden Portis, 78, of Mystic, Conn., formerly of Robstown, Texas, and Cedar Falls, died at home Dec. 27, 2019.
She was born July 31, 1941, in Cedar Falls, daughter of the late Dale and Helen Miller Creeden.
After graduating from Cedar Falls High School in 1959, she attended St. Olaf College in Northfield, Minn., and then began nursing school at the Methodist Kahler School of Nursing in Rochester, Minn. Her 48-year career in nursing began as an operating room nurse at Schoitz Memorial Hospital in Waterloo, then Medical University Hospital in Charleston, S.C. Her career took her to Texas, where she worked as a perfusionist and surgical nurse for multiple cardiothoracic surgeons at the Texas Heart Institute in Houston and later in Corpus Christi, Texas. She retired in 2011 from Spohn Memorial Hospital in Corpus Christi, Texas, after 21 years as an operating room nurse and mentor to many new nurses.
Survived by: her granddaughter, Kristen Nicole Weismantel; two brothers, Paul Thomas (Julie) Creeden and William Dale Creeden; former spouse and father of her daughter, Bill Strever; former spouse, Russell Portis; and many other family members and friends.
Preceded in death by: her daughter, Sarah Lynn Weismantel; and her two sisters, Connie Jean Moore and Rosemary Creeden.
Memorial service: 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, at St. John Lutheran Church in Robstown, Texas.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.