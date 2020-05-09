Mary Ann Cornelius
(1939-2020)

JANESVILLE – Mary Ann Cornelius, 80, of Janesville died Monday, May 4, at home.

She was born Dec. 27, 1939, in Grundy County, daughter of Frank and Marie (Gelder) Cornelius. She earned her CNA certificate from Hawkeye Tech in Waterloo and worked as a nursing assistant in area nursing homes and hospitals. She was employed for 10 years with the Washington State Veterans Home, retiring in August 2011, after 40 years of CNA work.

Survivors: five sons, Bob (Cindy) Bentley of Janesville, Rod (Kim) Bentley of Oklahoma, Roger (Suzie) Bentley of Thornton, Colo., Dana (Emma) McFarlane of Swisher, and Jason (Cara) McFarlane of St. Augustine, Fla.; 12 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; two brothers, Marlyn (Sue) Cornelius of Cedar Falls and Larry Cornelius of Janesville; four sisters, Arleen (Jim) Burkhardt of Cedar Falls, Ardis Matson of Janesville, Darlys (Jerry) Dietrick of New Hartford, and Frankie Knight of Cedar Falls; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by: two daughters, Marilyn Webber, and one in infancy; a son-in-law, Dennis Webber; a granddaughter, Amanda Bentley; and a brother, Arnold Cornelius.

Services: No services are being planned at this time; inurnment at a later date in Hillside Cemetery, Cedar Falls. Richardson Funeral Service, Cedar Falls, is assisting the family.

Memorials: to the family.

Online condolences at www.richardsonfuneralservice.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Mary Cornelius as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

