March 16, 1931-May 4, 2023

WATERLOO-Mary Agnes Schneider, 92, of Waterloo, died Thursday, May 4, 2023 at New Aldaya Lifescapes, Cedar Falls of natural causes.

She was born March 16, 1931 in St. Francis Hospital, Waterloo, daughter of William and Gertrude Schaefer Schneider.

Mary graduated from St. Mary’s Mt. Carmel High School, Eagle Center. She worked for Sears and Roebuck in Customer Service/Receiving for 43 years, retiring in 1993.

Mary was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church and Sears Retirees. She enjoyed music and watching the Chicago White Sox and all sports with the Iowa Hawkeyes.

Survivors include: 15 nieces and nephews; many great nieces and nephews and many great-great nieces and nephews; and 2 great-great-great nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by: four brothers, Carl, Francis, Alfred and Richard; and two sisters, Catherine DeJaeger and Bernadine Braun; and one niece, Jane Suiter.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 9 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church with burial in St. Mary of Mt. Carmel Cemetery, Eagle Center.

Public visitation will be from 4 until 6 p.m. Monday, May 8 at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway, where there will be a 4 p.m. rosary. Visitation will continue for one hour before services at the church on Tuesday.

Memorials: directed to St. Jude Hospital or the church.

