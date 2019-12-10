{{featured_button_text}}
Mary Ann McCollom

Mary A. Potter McCollom

(1936-2019)

WATERLOO — Mary Ann Potter McCollom, 83 of Waterloo, died Friday, Dec. 6, at the Cedar Valley Hospice Home.

She was born Jan. 16, 1936, in Marshalltown, daughter of Lloyd and Twyla Antle Thorson. She married James J. Potter on June 22, 1957, in Marshalltown. He died May 20, 1979. Mary married Larry E. McCollom on Aug. 30, 1998, in Waterloo.

Mary graduated from Marshalltown High School and received her bachelor’s degree from Cornell College in Mount Vernon. She was a grade school teacher for 38 years, teaching in Cedar Rapids, Walker and Waterloo, retiring in 2000.

She was a member of Delta Phi at Cornell College and Alpha Delta Kappa in Waterloo and a longtime member of First United Methodist Church.

Survived by: her husband; two sons, Jay (Vicki) Potter of Cedar Rapids and Scott (Kelly) McCollom of Quenemo, Kan.; two daughters, Wendy Potter of Waterloo and Lea (Steven) Bohlen of Hudson, Fla.; nine grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

Preceded in death by: her parents; a son, David McCollom; and a brother, Jerry Thorson.

Memorial service: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, at First United Methodist Church. Inurnment will precede the service in Waterloo Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13, at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway.

Memorials: may be directed to Cedar Valley Hospice.

Condolences may be left with www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.

Mary was a dedicated teacher. She especially loved her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. As Mary was an avid Hawkeye fan, please celebrate by wearing black if your birthday is on an even day and gold if your birthday is on an odd day.

