April 12, 1935-November 18, 2021

WASHINGTON, IL-Mary A. Kail, 86, of Washington, IL, died Thursday, November 18, 2021 at her home surrounded by family.

Born on April 12, 1935 in Fairbank, IA to John C. and Margaret E. Staebell Corkery, she married Robert J. “Bob” Kail on April 27, 1957 in Waterloo, IA. He preceded her in death along with one daughter, Karen Jo Pearson and 10 brothers.

Surviving are 3 children; John A. (Susanne) Kail of Washington, IL, Kathleen S. (Ron) Ruscheinski of East Peoria, IL and Kriste M. (Brian) Ruhland of Mansfield, TX, son-in-law, Barry Pearson of Washington, IL, 2 sisters; Patricia Ann (Richard) Sulentic of Cedar Falls, IA and Sister Therese Corkery of Dubuque, IA, 9 grandchildren; Kayla Kail, Sydney Moehn, Olivia Moehn, Isabella Ruscheinski, Alec Moehn, Ryne Ruscheinski, Lindsey Kail, Kennedy Ruhland and Grant Ruhland, and many nieces and nephews.

A funeral mass for Mary will be at 11 am Monday, November 22, 2021 at St. Patrick Catholic Church. Father John Steffen will officiate. Visitation will begin at 9 am on Monday at the church. Burial will be at Hillcrest Memory Gardens in rural Morton, IL.

Memorials for Mary may be made to Susan G. Komen Foundation, the American Cancer Society, or to Traditions Health, 3000 N. Main St. Unit C, East Peoria, IL 61611.

Mary’s memorial website is available at www.deiterfuneralhome.com where condolences may also be sent to her family.